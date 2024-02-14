Urban Grid Names Chief Financial Officer, Chief Commercial Officer to Senior Leadership Posts

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urban Grid, a leading independent power producer (IPP), has named Eivind Osterhus as Chief Financial Officer and Erica Engle as Chief Commercial Officer. The two senior executives have noteworthy career achievements and round out Urban Grid’s senior management team.

Urban Grid, a leading independent power producer, facilitates a rapid and sustainable energy transition by developing high-quality renewable energy projects, fostering community partnerships and serving as a good land steward. Our company is positioned to own and operate its facilities while cultivating a land management system that benefits farmers, communities and the natural world through agrivoltaics. Urban Grid maintains a delivery-focused approach with the goal of being a good neighbor, corporate citizen and trusted energy solutions partner. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with teams situated strategically throughout the United States, Urban Grid has a long history of contributing to the clean energy economy. In addition to 940 megawatts currently contracted and under construction, we are actively developing a growing portfolio of more than 12,000 megawatts of solar PV and 7,000 megawatts of co-located and stand-alone energy storage.https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c295e81-ba51-4936-9788-b8aba1ad4726

