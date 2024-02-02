Industrial Boiler Market size worth $ 18.74 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.64% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Industrial Boiler MarketGrowing Global Energy Demand Fuels Industrial Boiler Market:The Industrial Boiler Market is primarily fueled by the spike in global energy demands, which is propelled by industrial growth. The expansion of industries necessitates the demand for efficient and dependable boiler systems, hence stimulating market growth.Stringent environmental restrictions increase the need for industrial boilers with better emission control systems. Industries are making investments in contemporary boilers to comply with pollution regulations, which is driving growth in the market and promoting environmentally-friendly industrial practices.Energy efficiency is a crucial factor driving the industry. Industries are allocating resources towards high-efficiency industrial boilers to maximise energy utilisation, minimise operational expenses, and improve overall production. The focus on efficiency greatly contributes to the growing trend of the market.The current worldwide phenomenon of fast industrialization, specifically in developing nations, drives the need for industrial boilers. The growth of manufacturing sectors necessitates the use of dependable and adaptable boiler systems, leading to a significant rise in the market.The Industrial Boiler Market is being transformed by increasing investments in clean and sustainable technology. Businesses are implementing environmentally-friendly boiler solutions, in accordance with sustainable initiatives. The transition to clean technology has a favourable effect on the market by recruiting environmentally concerned industries.The continuous progress in boiler technology plays a major role in driving market expansion. The integration of smart controls, Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and predictive maintenance in modern industrial boilers improves operating efficiency, making them more attractive to a wide range of businesses. Consequently, this propels the growth of the Industrial Boiler Market.The adoption of sustainable energy sources, such as biomass and renewables, is driving the growth of the Industrial Boiler Market on a global scale. Industries are progressively embracing boilers that utilise alternative and cleaner fuels, in accordance with the wider transition towards a sustainable and low-carbon industrial ecology.

(GlobeNewsWire)