Lithuania Construction Market Forecasts: Average Annual Growth of 2.7% Forecast During 2024-2027, Supported by Rising FDI and Investments in Transport, Electricity, Industrial and Housing Sectors

Posted By: Redazione Web 31 Gennaio 2024

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Lithuania Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector – Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market, 2023-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’sResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
(GlobeNewsWire)

