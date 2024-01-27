Geomega Announces Grant of Incentive Equity Compensation and Extension of Warrants

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geomega Resources Inc. (“GeomegaGeomega develops innovative technologies for extraction and separation of rare earth elements and other critical metals essential for a sustainable future. With a focus on renewable energies, vehicle electrification, automation and reduction in energy usage, rare earth magnets or neo-magnets (NdFeB) are at the center of all these technologies. Geomega’s strategy revolves around gradually de-risking its innovative technology and delivering cashflow and return value to shareholders while working directly with the main players in these industries to recycle the magnets that power all those technologies. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

(GlobeNewsWire)