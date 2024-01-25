A picture is worth 1000 words… literally! Discover the extraordinary art collection of Padua’s civic museums!

What, where and when?

Eras(mus)eum is a project directed by the educational department of the civic museum of Padua, and it is adressed to Erasmus students belonging to all faculties. The aim is to help the new students to discover the cultural heritage preserved in Padua’s museums.

It consist therefore in a series of interactive guided tours of 1,30h each, in five different locations:

Archeological Museum

From the ancient Veneto archaeological artifacts, through the roman era with sculptures, mosaics and various materials, let’s find out how Padua looked like in ancient times and how much it has changed.

We will discover a story that not only belongs to the territory, but is made of explorations in ancient Egypt (did you know that the character of Indiana Jones is inspired by a citizen of Padua?) and other surprises..

Get a glimpse on the official page: https://padovamusei.it/musei/museo-archeologico/il-museo-archeologico

Available dates: 6/03/24, 10/04/24, 21/05/24

Timetable: from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Museum of Medieval and Modern Art

Giotto, Giorgione and Titian, Veronese, Tintoretto.. Canova! These and nearly other 3000 artworks, paintings and sculptures from 14th to 18th century are ready to be discovered, in a journey into the Venetian and Italian art.

Get a glimpse on the official page: https://padovamusei.it/musei/museo-arte/il-museo-arte-medievale-moderna

Available dates: 13/03/24, 17/04/24

Timetable: from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Museum of Applied and Decorative Arts

Glassware, intaglio work, ceramics, silverware, ivory, jewellery, textiles and furniture.

An extensive collections that explores the development of taste and of the many artistic techniques through the centuries. We will see strange and curious objects together: have fun with us guessing what they are and what they were used for in the past!

Available dates: 3/04/24, 15/05/24

Timetable: from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Palazzo della Ragione

The keel-vault roof that make you feel you are underneath a huge upturned boat!

Known simply as Il Salòn, the Palazzo della Ragione formerly housed the city’s courts, and has one of the largest raised rooms in all of Europe, covered with frescoes…

Get a glimpse on the official page: https://padovamusei.it/sedi-monumentali/palazzo-ragione/il-palazzo-ragione

Available dates: 20/03/24, 24/04/24

Timetable: from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Museum of Risorgimento and Contemporary Age

In the historic centre of Padua, in the same building as one of the oldest cafés in Italy, you will find the Museum of Risorgimento and Contemporary Age. Here you can find out about Padua’s 19th and 20th century history. The stories of the wars of the past help us to reflect together on the wars of the present and on the construction of a civilization of peace through intercultural dialogue and diplomacy.

Get a glimpse on the official page: https://padovamusei.it/musei/museo-risorgimento-eta-contemporanea/il-museo-risorgimento-eta-contempo…

Available dates: 27/03/24, 8/05/24

Timetable: from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

After the tour, you can join the guides and the other participants for an happy hour togheter, tasting the famous Spritz!

How does it work?

1) Booking is free but mandatory. Book your spot on Eventbrite at this link: https://erasmuseum_tickets.eventbrite.it

2) The booked day, please arrive at the meeting point at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time. Purchase the museum entrance ticket at the reduced price of 2 euros (educational rate), wait for the guide, and join the guided tour. For more informations you can contact the educational department writing at: [email protected]

WARNING! PLEASE DO NOT BOOK THE SAME MUSEUM ON DIFFERENT DATES. THE GUIDED TOUR WILL BE IDENTICAL.

If you are unable to come, we kindly ask you to cancel the reservation to free up the spot for someone else. Thank you!

MEETING POINTS

Archeological Museum

Piazza Eremitani, 8, 35121 Padova PD

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Tmrc7rQQhhcFNuBdA

Museum of Medieval and Modern Art

Piazza Eremitani, 8, 35121 Padova PD

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Tmrc7rQQhhcFNuBdA

Museum of Applied and Decorative Arts

Corso Giuseppe Garibaldi, 33, 35122 Padova PD

https://maps.app.goo.gl/koUCNybM4Lq1vPGJA

(ticket office is at Archeological museum)

Palazzo della Ragione

Piazza delle Erbe, 35100 Padova PD

https://maps.app.goo.gl/y1TZpqfQEfN6FVKi8

Museum of Risorgimento and Contemporary Age

Piazzetta Cappellato Pedrocchi, 35122 Padova PD

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9XriJAaLazSY7KKQA

Contacts

Comune di Padova – Settore Cultura e Turismo

Ufficio Didattica Musei Civici

Address: via Porciglia, 35, 35121 Padova

Phone: + 39 049/8204553

E-mail: [email protected]

