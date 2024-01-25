A picture is worth 1000 words… literally! Discover the extraordinary art collection of Padua’s civic museums!
- What, where and when?
Eras(mus)eum is a project directed by the educational department of the civic museum of Padua, and it is adressed to Erasmus students belonging to all faculties. The aim is to help the new students to discover the cultural heritage preserved in Padua’s museums.
It consist therefore in a series of interactive guided tours of 1,30h each, in five different locations:
Archeological Museum
From the ancient Veneto archaeological artifacts, through the roman era with sculptures, mosaics and various materials, let’s find out how Padua looked like in ancient times and how much it has changed.
We will discover a story that not only belongs to the territory, but is made of explorations in ancient Egypt (did you know that the character of Indiana Jones is inspired by a citizen of Padua?) and other surprises..
Get a glimpse on the official page: https://padovamusei.it/musei/museo-archeologico/il-museo-archeologico
Available dates: 6/03/24, 10/04/24, 21/05/24
Timetable: from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Museum of Medieval and Modern Art
Giotto, Giorgione and Titian, Veronese, Tintoretto.. Canova! These and nearly other 3000 artworks, paintings and sculptures from 14th to 18th century are ready to be discovered, in a journey into the Venetian and Italian art.
Get a glimpse on the official page: https://padovamusei.it/musei/museo-arte/il-museo-arte-medievale-moderna
Available dates: 13/03/24, 17/04/24
Timetable: from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Museum of Applied and Decorative Arts
Glassware, intaglio work, ceramics, silverware, ivory, jewellery, textiles and furniture.
An extensive collections that explores the development of taste and of the many artistic techniques through the centuries. We will see strange and curious objects together: have fun with us guessing what they are and what they were used for in the past!
Available dates: 3/04/24, 15/05/24
Timetable: from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Palazzo della Ragione
The keel-vault roof that make you feel you are underneath a huge upturned boat!
Known simply as Il Salòn, the Palazzo della Ragione formerly housed the city’s courts, and has one of the largest raised rooms in all of Europe, covered with frescoes…
Get a glimpse on the official page: https://padovamusei.it/sedi-monumentali/palazzo-ragione/il-palazzo-ragione
Available dates: 20/03/24, 24/04/24
Timetable: from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Museum of Risorgimento and Contemporary Age
In the historic centre of Padua, in the same building as one of the oldest cafés in Italy, you will find the Museum of Risorgimento and Contemporary Age. Here you can find out about Padua’s 19th and 20th century history. The stories of the wars of the past help us to reflect together on the wars of the present and on the construction of a civilization of peace through intercultural dialogue and diplomacy.
Get a glimpse on the official page: https://padovamusei.it/musei/museo-risorgimento-eta-contemporanea/il-museo-risorgimento-eta-contempo…
Available dates: 27/03/24, 8/05/24
Timetable: from 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
After the tour, you can join the guides and the other participants for an happy hour togheter, tasting the famous Spritz!
- How does it work?
1) Booking is free but mandatory. Book your spot on Eventbrite at this link: https://erasmuseum_tickets.eventbrite.it
2) The booked day, please arrive at the meeting point at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time. Purchase the museum entrance ticket at the reduced price of 2 euros (educational rate), wait for the guide, and join the guided tour. For more informations you can contact the educational department writing at: [email protected]
WARNING! PLEASE DO NOT BOOK THE SAME MUSEUM ON DIFFERENT DATES. THE GUIDED TOUR WILL BE IDENTICAL.
If you are unable to come, we kindly ask you to cancel the reservation to free up the spot for someone else. Thank you!
MEETING POINTS
Archeological Museum
Piazza Eremitani, 8, 35121 Padova PD
https://maps.app.goo.gl/Tmrc7rQQhhcFNuBdA
Museum of Medieval and Modern Art
Piazza Eremitani, 8, 35121 Padova PD
https://maps.app.goo.gl/Tmrc7rQQhhcFNuBdA
Museum of Applied and Decorative Arts
Corso Giuseppe Garibaldi, 33, 35122 Padova PD
https://maps.app.goo.gl/koUCNybM4Lq1vPGJA
(ticket office is at Archeological museum)
Palazzo della Ragione
Piazza delle Erbe, 35100 Padova PD
https://maps.app.goo.gl/y1TZpqfQEfN6FVKi8
Museum of Risorgimento and Contemporary Age
Piazzetta Cappellato Pedrocchi, 35122 Padova PD
https://maps.app.goo.gl/9XriJAaLazSY7KKQA
Contacts
Comune di Padova – Settore Cultura e Turismo
Ufficio Didattica Musei Civici
Address: via Porciglia, 35, 35121 Padova
Phone: + 39 049/8204553
E-mail: [email protected]