United Kingdom Power Market Outlook to 2035 – The Clean Growth Strategy and Carbon Reduction Target 2030

Dublin, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “United Kingdom Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2023 – Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s1.1 UK’s offshore wind surge faces roadblocks.

1.1 Residential sector dominates power consumption.2.1 UK Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Impact of COVID-194.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

4.4 UK Power Market, Demand Structure5.1 Thermal Power Policy

5.2 Hydropower Policy

5.3 Nuclear Power Policy

5.4 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.5 Policy Snapshot

5.6 Renewable Energy Targets

5.7 Electricity Market Reform 2011

5.8 Climate Change Act

5.9 The Clean Growth Strategy and Clean Growth Grand Challenge

5.10 Carbon Reduction target 2030

5.11 Hydrogen Policy in the UK5.13 Renewable Obligation Order

5.14 Contracts for Difference

5.15 Impact of Brexit on UK energy Industry

5.16 Carbon Emissions Tax 2018

5.17 Carbon Price Floor (CPF)

5.18 Carbon Price Support

5.19 Climate Change Levy

5.20 Smart Metering

5.21 Smart Export Guarantee (SEG)

5.22 Strategies and legislation in Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales

5.23 Review of Electricity Market Arrangements (REMA)

5.24 British Energy Security Strategy6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2022

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035

6.5 Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035

6.6 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2010-20357.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity TradingResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

(GlobeNewsWire)