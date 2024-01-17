Global Hydrogen Storage Industry Report 2023: Market Driven by Demand for Fuel Cell Applications and Renewable Energy Initiatives – Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Hydrogen Storage Market by Storage Solution (Tanks, Cylinders), Storage Type (Physical Storage, Material-based Storage), Application (Fuel Cell, Chemical Production, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’sThe report unveils that the market is estimated to grow at acompound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%from 2023 to 2030, indicating a market valuation of$33.8 billion by 2030.ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

(GlobeNewsWire)