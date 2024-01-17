Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Ignitis Renewables win second Estonian offshore wind tender

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Having previously won the Liivi 2 site in Estonia’s first offshore wind tender held in December 2023, CIP, the world’s largest fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments, and international green energy company Ignitis Renewables see the adjacent site of Liivi 1 as a natural extension of the seabed area. This will allow for greater synergy and optimisation in developing the sites as a single offshore wind project.

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

