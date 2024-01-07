Cambridge University Hospitals Pioneers NHS Collaboration with uPerform to Optimise EPR Education

Cambridge University Hospitals selects uPerform to scale its Epic education programme and further support proficiency.

ELKRIDGE, Md., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) based in Cambridge, England, is rolling out an innovative learning platform for its Electronic Patient Record (EPR) system, Epic®. It has selected uPerform to support the onboarding and ongoing training experience for caregivers, ensuring its hospital staff (Epic users) have the resources needed to utilise the system to its fullest potential.

CUH is a family of hospitals, including Addenbrooke’s and The Rosie, delivering expert care to over 4.5 million people locally, regionally and nationally as part of England’s National Health Service (NHS). CUH was the first NHS trust to implement Epic in the United Kingdom and the first NHS trust to achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7. With over 10,500 staff, CUH was seeking innovative ways to scale its Epic education programme to further support onboarding of new hires, continuous learning and skills optimisation for existing staff and new training for Epic upgrades. CUH selected uPerform to help caregivers become more proficient in their use of Epic by providing personalised, in-context Epic training materials at the point of need.

uPerform will also work to support CUH’s Epic Thrive programme, further empowering its dedicated doctors, nurses and healthcare support staff with ongoing refresher and efficiency training.

CUH is the first NHS trust to join over three dozen leading health systems already using uPerform across the United States, the Netherlands and Finland. “It is a true privilege to have gained CUH’s trust in strengthening its Epic education programme, and we eagerly anticipate many productive years of collaboration ahead,” expressed Harm Mescher, Senior Vice President, Sales EMEA/APJ at uPerform. “This project marks our initial stride in introducing uPerform’s established successes and advantages to NHS trusts throughout the United Kingdom.”

uPerform empowers healthcare providers to take their digital maturity to the next level by providing clinicians with fast and simple access to high quality EPR educational materials within the workflow, increasing user proficiency and satisfaction, while reducing burnout. Role-based, in-application learning at the point of care improves onboarding, reduces the time spent in the EPR system by reinforcing training, and decreases time spent in training so clinicians can spend more time on what matters most – their patients.

About uPerform

uPerform® is an AI-powered just-in-time training and support platform driving user adoption of the world’s leading healthcare and business applications. Chosen by large health systems and global organisations, uPerform helps organisations realize the full value of their EPR, ERP and HCM software by accelerating onboarding, reducing screen time, and boosting proficiency and satisfaction. For more information on uPerform visit https://www.uperform.com/.

