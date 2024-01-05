Hut 8 Operations Update for December 2023

Company purchased 63 MW substation in Culberson County, Texas to support near term growth optionality(1) Includes all Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting infrastructure, including 100% of the energy capacity at the Echo site (King Mountain, TX).

(2) Includes all miners that are racked in Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting infrastructure with power and networking, including all miners at the Echo site (King Mountain, TX).

(3) Includes all Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting hashrate, including 100% of the hashrate at the Echo site (King Mountain, TX).

(4) Self-Mining operations for Hut 8 Corp. include all operations at the Echo site (King Mountain, TX).

(5) Deployed miners are defined as miners that are physically racked, with power and networking.

(6) Indicates the target hashrate of all deployed miners.

(7) As of month-end.

(8) The Managed Services figures reflected in this table include the Self-Mining and Hosting metrics from the sites where Hut 8’s Managed Services business is an additional service layer in the operation of the site (at Charlie, Delta, and Echo – site details below). As a result, the sum of the Self-Mining, Managed Services, and Hosting numbers will not add up to the “Total energy capacity under management”, “Total deployed miners under management”, and “Total hashrate under management” figures that are also reflected in the table. (1) Hut 8’s Managed Services subsidiaries lead all aspects of site operations, including accounting, curtailment, and customer relations at the Charlie and Delta sites, which are owned by a multi-billion dollar AUM sustainable infrastructure investment firm. The Managed Services subsidiaries also lead all aspects of site operations at the Echo site.

(2) The Company has a 50% membership interest in the Echo site. The remaining 50% membership interest is held by a Fortune 200 renewable energy producer.

(GlobeNewsWire)