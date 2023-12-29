Scatec closes sale of solar power plant in Mozambique to Globeleq

Posted By: Redazione Web 29 Dicembre 2023

29 December 2023: Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy company in emerging economies, has today closed the divestment of its 52.5% equity share in the 40 MW Mocuba solar power plant in Mozambique to Globeleq for USD 8.5 million (NOK 86 million).
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.3 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of 'Improving our Future'. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. 
(GlobeNewsWire)

