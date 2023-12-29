Scatec closes sale of solar power plant in Mozambique to Globeleq

29 December 2023: Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy company in emerging economies, has today closed the divestment of its 52.5% equity share in the 40 MW Mocuba solar power plant in Mozambique to Globeleq for USD 8.5 million (NOK 86 million).

For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP IR, phone: +47 974 38 686, [email protected] media: Meera Bhatia, SVP Communications & Government Affairs, phone: +47 468 44 959, [email protected]

