Urban Grid Names Matt McCluskey Chief Development Officer

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Urban Grid, a leading independent power producer (IPP) specializing in solar and energy storage, proudly announces the appointment of Matt McCluskey, as Chief Development Officer.

Matt McCluskey, Chief Development Officer

Urban Grid, a leading independent power producer, facilitates a rapid and sustainable energy transition by developing high-quality renewable energy projects, fostering community partnerships, and serving as a good land steward. Our company is positioned to own and operate its facilities while cultivating a land management system that benefits farmers, communities, and the natural world through agrivoltaics. Urban Grid maintains a delivery-focused approach with the goal of being a good neighbor, corporate citizen, and trusted energy solutions partner. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, with teams situated strategically throughout the United States, Urban Grid has a long history of contributing to the clean energy economy. In addition to 940 megawatts currently under construction, we are actively developing a growing portfolio of more than 12,000 megawatts of solar PV and 7,000 megawatts of co-located and stand-alone energy storage.(434) 422-5679

[email protected]

(GlobeNewsWire)