AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 14 December 2023 its subsidiary UAB VVP Investment, signed a non-recourse project financing for a 63 MW Mažeikiai wind farm (hereinafter – Mažeikiai WF) of EUR 64 million (hereinafter – the Loan) with the European Investment Bank (hereinafter – EIB) and Nordic Investment Bank (hereinafter – NIB).

