Ormat Secures 15-Year Energy Storage Service Agreement With San Diego Community Power for Pomona 2 Energy Storage Facility

RENO, Nev., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading renewable energy company, announced the signing of a 15-year Energy Storage Service Agreement (ESSA) with San Diego Community Power (SDCP), California’s second largest community choice aggregator, for the 20MW/40MWh Pomona 2 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) located in Los Angeles County, California.

