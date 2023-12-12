Eneti Inc. and Cadeler A/S Share Exhange Offer Expiration Date is December 14, 2023

MONACO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) (“Eneti”) and Cadeler A/S (OSE: CADLR) (“Cadeler”), two offshore wind turbine and foundation installation companies, remind shareholders that the expiration date for the share exchange offer (the “Share Exchange Offer”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock of Eneti has been extended to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on December 14, 2023.

Cadeler A/S is a key supplier within the offshore wind industry for installation services and marine and engineering operations with a strong focus on safety and the environment. Cadeler’s experience as provider of high-quality offshore wind support services, combined with innovative vessel designs, positions the company to deliver premium services to the industry. Cadeler facilitates the global energy transition towards a future built on renewable energy. Cadeler is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: CADLR).Eneti Inc. is a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. Eneti Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NETI).+45 3246 3102

