Cadeler A/S and Eneti Inc. Announce Extension of Share Exchange Offer for all Outstanding Shares of Common Stock of Eneti Inc. to December 14, 2023 & New Loan Facility

MONACO, Dec. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cadeler A/S (OSE: CADLR) (“Cadeler”) and Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) (“Eneti”), two offshore wind turbine and foundation installation companies, announced the extension of the expiration date for the share exchange offer (the “Share Exchange Offer”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the common stock of Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) (“Eneti”) to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on December 14, 2023. In addition, Cadeler has determined pursuant to the terms of the Share Exchange Offer as set forth in the Prospectus/Offer to Exchange, dated November 7, 2023 (the “Prospectus/Offer to Exchange”) to reduce the minimum tender condition for the Share Exchange Offer from 85.01% to 70%.

Cadeler A/S is a key supplier within the offshore wind industry for installation services and marine and engineering operations with a strong focus on safety and the environment. Cadeler's experience as provider of high-quality offshore wind support services, combined with innovative vessel designs, positions the company to deliver premium services to the industry. Cadeler facilitates the global energy transition towards a future built on renewable energy. Cadeler is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: CADLR).Eneti Inc. is a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. Eneti Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NETI).

