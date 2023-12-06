The UAE Pavilion Hosts Dialogues Around Actionable Energy Solutions in Alignment With Cop28 Energy Day

TOGETHER FOR NET ZERO THE UAE PAVILIONHOSTS DIALOGUES AROUNDACTIONABLE ENERGY SOLUTIONSIN ALIGNMENT WITH COP28 ENERGY DAYds. She also commended the commitment of the UAE towards efforts made in the field of financing the framework necessary for the circular economy and highlighted the importance of finance to allow scale up solutions that can help win the climate race. Guests of the forum included His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and His Excellency Abdulla Al Saleh, Under Secretary of the Foreign Trade and Industry at the UAE Ministry of Economy.World Industrial Day will be officially registered within the United Nations system as a global movement to encourage inclusive and sustainable industrial development. The Climate Action Initiative, in collaboration with UAE-based venture capital firm VentureSouq, will support start-ups and innovators, helping commercialize and deploy solutions where they are needed most. These announcements highlighted high-impact initiatives focusing on decarbonizing industries, fostering technological innovation, promoting multi-stakeholder collaboration and scaling climate solutions in line with the COP28 Action Agenda. The GMIS program was attended by His Excellency Omar Ahmed Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Gerd Müller, Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Curated by the UAE Pavilion at COP28 and hosted by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the Changemakers Majlis: Energy Innovation and Sustainable Societiesprivate and public sector stakeholders from across the UAE ecosystem and COP28 guests working in energy, climate diplomacy, innovation and infrastructure.NAME: Heba Hemdan

NUMBER: +971501635406

EMAIL: [email protected] cultivate meaningful connections, promote collaboration, and collectively forge solutions that pave the way towards a resilient, low-carbon economy where all of life flourishes. Join us in shaping a sustainable future where every facet of life thrives. Follow along on

Instagram and X to learn more: @UAEPavilionCOPLinkedIn: @UAEatCOP

Live sessions held at the UAE Pavilion at COP28 can be viewed on the official YouTube channel @UAEatCOP

(GlobeNewsWire)