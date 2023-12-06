Fluid Sensors Market revenue to reach USD 39 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global fluid sensors market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over ~7.5% from 2024 to 2036. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 39 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 15 billion in the year 2023.The major factor for the growth of this market is the growing production of oil & gas. In 2022, there were a total of about 92 million barrels of oil produced everyday worldwide. The utilization of fluid sensing in the oil and gas sectors has grown more significant. As a result, the demand for fluid sensors is estimated to grow over the coming years.

(GlobeNewsWire)