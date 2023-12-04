Solar Panel Recycling Market revenue to exceed USD 2 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global solar panel recycling market size is expected to expand at ~38% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 2 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 1 billion in the year 2022.The reason behind the growth is impelled by the increasing utilization of solar power globally. Small-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) systems are the most popular type of solar installation and are typically installed on rooftops. Moreover, large-scale solar PV and solar energy projects can contribute to a decrease in the usage of fossil fuels and can aid in lowering the overall energy bill. These factors are expected to significantly drive market growth.

(GlobeNewsWire)