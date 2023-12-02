Energy Capital Vietnam Signs Six Memoranda of Understanding During the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Leaders’ Week 2023 Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV), a project development and holding company established as a platform for direct investment into energy and infrastructure within Vietnam, signed six memoranda of understanding (MOU) in San Francisco during the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Leaders’ Week 2023 Conference. These six agreements represent ECV’s ability to assemble a diverse set of partners and mobilize them to provide American expertise to Vietnam.

