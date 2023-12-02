Applied Materials Receives SBTi Validation of its Science-based Scope 1, 2 and 3 Emissions Reductions Targets

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its science-based Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions reduction targets have received validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). By setting a 1.5°C-aligned target, currently the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process, Applied is aligning its emissions reduction program to the latest climate science, validated by a third party, and will report its progress annually.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our sustainability strategies and targets and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements, and their underlying assumptions and projections, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: our and the industry's ability to achieve sustainability strategies and goals; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of planned investments and technology innovations related to sustainability; the level of demand for semiconductors and our products; customers' technology and capacity requirements; the introduction of new and innovative technologies, and the timing of technology transitions; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; market acceptance of existing and newly developed products; and other risks and uncertainties included in the "Risk Factors" section of our SEC filings, including our recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

