Biogas Market Size to Hit $37.02 Billion by 2028 | exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4%

Pune, India, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global biogas market size was valued at USD 24.03 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 37.02 billion by 2028. The global market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% over the forecast period 2021-2028. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Biogas Market, 2021-2028.” The market is set to gain traction from rising global focus on clean energy alternatives, increasing adoption of circular economy principles, and advancements in anaerobic digestion technologies. Government incentives, expanding applications in diverse sectors, and heightened environmental awareness contribute to the market’s momentum and widespread acceptance as a sustainable energy source.

(GlobeNewsWire)