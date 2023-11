WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Sol Systems announced the addition of Scott Day as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Day brings decades of executive experience to the Sol Systems team and will be focused on scaling Sol Systems’ technology and customer offerings. Sol Systems is currently developing over 2 GW of new solar projects worth over $2 billion across the U.S.

(GlobeNewsWire)