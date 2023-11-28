Oil and Gas EPC Market Size To Hit $92.81 Billion by 2031 | Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Oil and Gas EPC market size was valued at USD 46.60 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 92.81 billion by 2031. The global market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% over the forecast period 2022-2031. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, “Oil & Gas EPC Market, 2022-2031.” Factors, such as increasing utilization of hydrocarbons and increasing shares of oil & gas, are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, factors, such as rising oil & gas exploration activities, will increase the footprint of the market.





(GlobeNewsWire)