New York, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global sodium-ion battery market was valued at USD 15.7 million in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 752 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is driven by increasing demand for energy storage solutions, rising government support for renewable energy integration, and growing adoption of electric vehicles.



