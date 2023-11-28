Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles Market Analysis Reveals Growth Outlook of 19.41% CAGR Reaching USD 3,847.16 Million Revenue By 2032

Newark, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 652.73 Million in 2022 cerium oxide nanoparticles market will reach USD 3,847.16 Million by 2032. Cerium oxide nanoparticles are gaining significant adoption across a wide range of electronics applications due to their distinct physiochemical features when compared to traditional materials of the same composition. Cerium oxide nanoparticles can enhance the functionality of a product or application that contains them. Cerium oxide nanoparticles are used in a wide range of commercial applications, such as board/substrate, passive components, packaging IC and MEMS devices, displays, conductive adhesives, and so on. The use of cerium oxide nanoparticles in the electronics industry is growing at an exponential rate.

• Nanophase Technologies

• American Elements

• Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt Ltd.

• Inframat Advanced Materials, LLC

• Meliorum Technologies, Inc.

• Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials

• PlasmaChem GmbH

• SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc

• NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc

• Traditional Synthesis Methods

• Pharmaceuticals

• Energy Storage

• Personal Care

• Others

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.thebrainyinsights

(GlobeNewsWire)