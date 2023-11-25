The 2023 Shenzhen New Energy Vehicle Industry Showcased Its Development in Macao to Strengthen its Expansion into Portuguese Speaking Countries

MACAO, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 November 2023 – The 2023 Shenzhen New Energy Vehicle Industry (Macao) Conference was held on 22nd November at the Wynn Palace in Macao. It comprehensively showcased the achievements of Shenzhen’s new energy vehicle industry development and promoted the market-oriented, rule-of-law, and internationalized business environment in Shenzhen. The event welcomed and encouraged various sectors in Macao to seize the opportunities for the development of China’s new energy vehicle industry. Mr. Wang Shourui, Vice Mayor of Shenzhen, Yang Hao, Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau SAR, Zhang Zuowen, Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Zan Dong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum (Macao) (appointed by Portuguese-speaking countries), Jiang Likun, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Shenzhen, and representatives from various sectors of government and business in Shenzhen and Macao, totaling nearly a hundred people, attended the event.

Vice Mayor Wang Shourui emphasized that transitioning to new energy vehicles represents the sole pathway for China to evolve from merely a large automotive manufacturer to an automotive powerhouse. The new energy vehicles serve as a fresh avenue for transforming, elevating, and fostering high-quality growth within China’s automotive sector. For eight consecutive years, China has maintained the top spot globally in both the production and sales of new energy vehicles. Shenzhen, a pinnacle and exemplar city in the new energy vehicle realm. The city has a population of 860,000 new energy vehicles, achieving a penetration rate surpassing 60%, a leading position worldwide. Given the ongoing development in the scientific and technological evolution, Shenzhen aims to leverage its industrial strengths in high-tech clustering. Simultaneously, Macao seeks to maximize its position as a gateway for Greater Bay Area with its global connectivity. Collaboratively, Shenzhen and Macao aim to harness their respective strengths, enhancing multi-faceted cooperation, particularly in the new energy vehicle industry. Their joint endeavour to explore international markets promises to significantly contribute to enriching the “one country, two systems” framework and expediting the attainment of advanced scientific and technological self-reliance.

Director Zhang Zuowen commented that the automotive industry is transitioning toward green, digital, and intelligent advancements. Shenzhen’s automotive sector has spearheaded the progress in developing new energy and intelligent connected vehicles, leading China in advocating for and implementing new energy vehicle technology. Its robust competitiveness in key technological innovation continues to grow. Within the context of the high-caliber collaborative efforts shaping the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and guided by the operational framework of the Shenzhen-Macao Cooperation Conference and the Special Cooperation Class, Macao intends to fully leverage the institutional advantages afforded by the “one country, two systems” model. Macao also aims to amplify the role of its “Connect the World” business cooperation service platform. This involves deepening collaboration with Shenzhen across multiple fronts, including new energy vehicles, ecological preservation, and environmental protection. The objective is to aid Shenzhen’s new energy vehicles in exploring global markets, particularly those in Portuguese-speaking countries, while supporting the advancement of Shenzhen’s new energy vehicle industry and the establishment of a “new generation world-class automotive city.”

Deputy Secretary-General Zandong highlighted that Portuguese-speaking countries possess strategic geographical locations and abundant natural resources, presenting significant potential for economic development. Their economic and trade ties with China are progressively deepening, fostering expansive prospects for collaboration. China’s new energy automobile industry is rapidly gaining recognition in the global automotive industry for its advance technology development. The conference gathering offers a rare opportunity for Portuguese-speaking countries to grasp the dynamics within Shenzhen’s new energy vehicle industry and seize the developmental possibilities it offers. The Permanent Secretariat of the Forum between China and Portuguese-speaking countries pledges to remain a facilitative platform for fostering exchanges and cooperation between China and these nations. It aims to support both Shenzhen and Macao in actively expanding their market presence within Portuguese-speaking countries. Furthermore, it intends to comprehensively fortify economic and trade cooperation across various sectors with these nations.

Director Jiang Likun emphasized that the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area stands as a significant national strategy personally envisioned, planned, and advocated by President Xi Jinping. This conference centers on the theme of “expanding the global market presence of this new energy vehicles” and aims to promote high quality advancement of new energy automotive industry within the Greater Bay Area. Shenzhen will intensely focus on the objective of establishing an international hub for science and technology innovation within the Greater Bay Area. It is determined to grasp firmly the developmental necessities of the “20+8” industrial cluster. Additionally, it aims to enhance understanding among Hong Kong, Macao, and the global community regarding Shenzhen’s industrial policies, investment milieu, and its future developmental. The goal is to encourage Hong Kong and Macao to actively participate in the holistic development of the country. This collective endeavour is to spearhead development of advance technology hub in the Greater Bay Area for both domestic and international market growth in tandem. Thereby the vision is contributing significantly to the establishment of an advance world-class bay area.

At the event, the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology presented the “Shenzhen Three-Year Action Plan (2023-2025)” aimed at expediting the creation of a “New Generation of World-Class Automobile City.” Additionally, six companies, including BYD Co., Ltd., Skyworth Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen University, Hongde Automobile Industry Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Bihu New Energy Automobile Technology Co., Ltd., Dahang Science and Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Infineon Technology Co., Ltd., delivered specialized speeches on the new energy vehicle industry’s development.