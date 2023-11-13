Chengdu Creativity & Design Week: Embracing Global Creators with a More Open Attitude

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On November 11, at the 10th Chengdu Creativity & Design Week planned and implemented by Chengdu New Dongfang Exhibition Co., Ltd., the artworks crafted by Italian artist Giacomo Bruni were favored by audiences with the traditional Chinese ink painting skills. “I made a lot of interesting friends at the event,” he said.

Brazil’s sound artist Marcelo Armani created a Chengdu Sound Map by capturing the voices of pandas and those in teahouses, Mount Qingcheng, and Fuqin Night Market, which attracted many visitors.

Chengdu, one of China’s famous historical and cultural cities, is accelerating to build itself into a world-renowned cultural city. The city, renowned for its food and pandas, is increasingly attracting creative design talent from around the world. In 2023, 167 international artists from 37 countries including Brazil, Germany, Poland, Japan, France, Canada, Latvia, and Georgia participated in the Chengdu Creativity & Design Week. They stay in Chengdu, drawing inspiration from the city and creating amazing works.

Meanwhile, creative design institutions and brands in Chengdu are reaching a broader platform. Mintown Studio Community, following the model of “using cultural and creative industries to stimulate urban revitalization,” has expanded its presence from Chengdu to Xi’an and is in negotiations for settlements in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, and Dalian. Originating in Chengdu, the fashion brand 24ans has opened shops in the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and cities in China, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Changsha, and Qingdao.

Zora Gerault, Jury Member of the 2023 Golden Panda Tianfu Creative Design Award and Dean of ESMOD Guangzhou, said that she witnessed many remarkable works by young designers from Chengdu during the event, experiencing the growing creativity of the city.

“Diversity is the key to creativity. Chengdu’s diversity lies in its long history and modernity, as well as its technological advancements and creativity,” said Imamura Yusaku, Vice President of TokyoUniversity of the Arts and Co-founder of World Design Weeks (WDW), after participating in the Chengdu Creativity & Design Week. Such diversity enables Chengdu to embrace global creative design talents with a more open attitude.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274192/Chengdu_New_East_Exhibition_Co.jpg

