NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TThe Company is pleased to announce that Danny Huh has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations. With a record of helping start-ups and early-stage venture companies to realize and achieve growth, go-to-market, and operational strategies, Danny has consulted public and private companies in agricultural technology, pharmaceutical and medical devices, chemical material development, and renewable energy. Danny received his Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Economics from the University of Toronto.NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. Building the first commercial plant in South Korea, the Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.Spencer Huh

Director, President and CEO

[email protected]

