Brunel reports continued profitable growth, delays in offshore wind industry

Amsterdam, 3 November 2023 – Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announced its third quarter 2023 results.Plastic Free July revolves around awareness of pollution caused by plastic and its consequences, taking action to solve the problem. The Brunel Foundation encouraged Brunellers to take part in the Plastic Free July challenge. This challenge aligns with the Brunel Foundation’s goal to inspire Brunellers be more aware of their behaviour and alternatives to reduce their plastic use. At the HQ restaurant we introduced a reusable Bento Bowl for take-away meals and replaced all disposable coffee and teacups with reusable ones.Our partnership with OffshoreWind4Kids teaches children across Asia about engineering, technology and renewables. Supported by Taylor Hopkinson and the Brunel Foundation, OffshoreWind4Kids organized three educational events in Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei. In the Netherlands, our trusted partner Tech Playgrounds showed its Precious Plastic Project while OffshoreWind4Kids offered its Wind4kids workshop at the Maker Fair in Eindhoven. All in all, a fun and inspirational weekend around smart and sustainable solutions.As part of the Foundation’s commitment to making a positive impact in the labour market for individuals with autism spectrum disorders, Brunel China embarked on a team-building session at Dream Coffee in Shanghai, where the majority of staff are graduates of an academy for young people with special needs. The activity was all about connecting, deepening understanding and supporting people with special needs.Whether litter is intentional or unintentional, large or small, it can drastically affect the environment for years to come. As part of World Cleanup Day on September 16, the Brunel Foundation organised lunch break cleanup events in our Amsterdam and Bremen office. Over 50 colleagues rolled up their sleeves and joined the clean ups. Over 135 kg of litter was collected in total. In addition, the ongoing Global Trash ‘n Trace challenge with Litterati reached around 470,000 pieces of litter picked and registered in this quarter.Summary (amounts in EUR million):2023202220232022Headcount as of September 30thOur strategic emphasis on strong margins and value-added activities has yielded positive results, with our gross margin rising by 0.6 ppt.

The delays in the offshore wind industry will impact our Q4 performance, especially for perm placements for Taylor Hopkinson. Based on the outlook for this industry, we are optimistic that this market will recover soon. The Q4 performance of Middle East & India will be negatively impacted by the postponement of a large infrastructure project and the earlier completion of another large project. For other regions, we expect the positive trend to continue. As a result, we will continue to grow in Q4, but at a lower level than expected earlier, and at a lower conversion.Today (November 3, 2023), at 10:30 AM CET, Brunel will be hosting a results call.Other locations – see www.brunelinternational.net

