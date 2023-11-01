Parsons Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights“We delivered record quarterly results in total revenue, organic revenue growth, and operating cash flow, and reported strong net income and adjusted EBITDA. We also achieved over 20% organic growth in both segments for the second consecutive quarter, adjusted EBITDA growth of nearly 25%, a double-digit increase in contract awards, and over $200 million in quarterly cash flow for the first time in our company’s history,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer. “In addition, we closed a strategic acquisition that strengthens our defensive cyber capabilities, at a time when accelerating and evolving cyber threats are driving increased customer spending, and we announced an additional accretive acquisition in our critical infrastructure portfolio this morning. I am very pleased with our team’s performance and their ability to capitalize on the tailwinds that are positively impacting both our Critical Infrastructure and Federal Solutions segments. As a result of our strong performance and the Sealing Technologies acquisition, we are raising our full-year revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow guidance ranges.”PercentPercentPercentPercent2023 Guidance2023 GuidanceCONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) (In thousands) (Unaudited) (In thousands)CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share information)CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)joint ventures: (in thousands) (in thousands)The tables under “Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP Measures”). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company’s business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons’s performance during the periods presented and the company’s ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.Non-GAAP Financial InformationReconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands)Non-GAAP Financial InformationComputation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (in thousands)Non-GAAP Financial InformationReconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation (in thousands, except per share information)

(GlobeNewsWire)