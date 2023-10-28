ESGL Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency and Minimum Market Value Deficiency

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Environmental Solutions Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) (“ESGL” or the “Company”), a sustainable waste solutions provider whose mission is to recycle industrial waste into circular products using innovative technologies and renewable energy, today announced that the Company received notification letters dated October 24, 2023, from the Listings Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that (i) the minimum bid price per share was below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”), and (ii) the Company’s Minimum Market Value of Publicly Held Shares (“MVPHS”) was less than $5,000,000 for the last 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the notification letter, which does not meet the requirement for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) (the “MVPHS Rule”).



(GlobeNewsWire)