Kraken Robotics Announces $3 Million Boulder Detection Survey Contract for Offshore Wind Farm Project in Europe

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces it has received a $3 million contract to carry out boulder detection subsea survey services as part of an Offshore Wind Farm Project, located in Europe.

The Acoustic Corer™ is a subsea surveying technology that interrogates the sub-seabed to optimize offshore installation programs. Its capabilities include buried boulder identification and support for foundation location selections and foundation engineering design. The Acoustic Corer™ fills the gap between current geophysical and geotechnical site investigation methods by providing a 3D acoustic core 14 meters in diameter penetrating up to 60 meters into the sub-seabed.

