Motor Control Centers Market revenue to surpass USD 18.32 Billion by 2035, Says Research Nester

New York, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global motor control centers market size is slated to expand at 9.40% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 18.31 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 6.23 billion in the year 2023. The manufacturing industry is constantly evolving and improving, with a growing focus on energy efficiency. As a result, there has been an increasing demand for energy-efficient motor control centers in recent years.



(GlobeNewsWire)