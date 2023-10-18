Magnetic Sensor Market revenue to cross USD 20.18 Billion by 2035, Says Research Nester

New York , Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global magnetic sensor market size is expected to expand at 10.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 20.18 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 5.96 billion in the year 2022. Magnetic sensors have become an integral part of modern medical devices, revolutionizing the way we diagnose and treat patients. From MRI machines to pacemakers, these sensors play a critical role in improving patient outcomes and enhancing medical technology. For instance, optically pumped magnetometers (OPMs) have been suggested as a solution for ULF MRI as ultra-sensitive magnetic sensors enabling the detection of extremely weak magnetic signals, with high sensitivity.



(GlobeNewsWire)