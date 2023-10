PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) plans to report Third Quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.



