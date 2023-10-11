Expanding Horizons of Connectivity: The Hybrid Fiber Optic Connector Market Paves the Way for High-Performance Networks-By PMI

Covina, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hybrid Fiber Optic is a broadband telecommunication network which help in combining coaxial cable and optical fiber. The SC, LC, ST, FC, and MTP/MPO are common types of fiber optic connectors where, LC has become the main fiber optic connector due to its high performance and compact size.Presence of major players and growing market consolidation activities with mergers and acquisitions among players to strengthen its position in fiber optics is likely to propel market growth. Further, rising expenses on high data rate telecommunications technology is expected to increase the demand for Hybrid Fiber Optic Connector market growth.

