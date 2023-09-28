Emmes Introduces Telehealth Capabilities into Advantage eClinical

The latest upgrade is part of wider goals to create the industry’s first unified digital data platform for decentralized and hybrid trials

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Emmes, a global, full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, announces the addition of telehealth capabilities within Advantage eClinical. The new application means any scheduled visit can become virtual with video calls augmented directly through the platform and patients signing in through their existing participant portal. Advantage eClinical is designed to enable a simple, intuitive experience that fits seamlessly into the everyday lives of study participants and sites.

The addition of telehealth capabilities is part of a much wider development plan for Emmes’ third generation clinical data platform. The company’s vision is to create the first unified, flexible, digital trial infrastructure that minimizes disruption for sites and participants and is more accessible. Our single, flexible platform accommodates all trial modalities – traditional, decentralized including hybrid and fully virtual – as well as the needs of patients, sponsors and sites. It also includes all tasks from data capturing, cleaning, monitoring, to workflow management, sample tracking and even clinical assessment and engagement tools.

“What we are building with Advantage eClinical is more than an EDC or eCOA/ePRO. It’s a platform to accelerate the delivery of all types of trial designs through one unified, modular system. 90% of respondents in the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation’s (CISCRP) 2021 Perception and Insights Study stress the importance of having options for completing study visits, such as virtual and home visits. By eliminating the need for sponsors to procure and set up additional point decentralized trial (DCT) systems, we hope more studies will offer patient-centric options for patients to participate,” commented Ching Tian, chief innovation officer at Emmes.

Ashley Davidson, Emmes associate vice president, product management and operations, explained that the telehealth application makes workflow far simpler for site staff because all information is on screen at the same time, including assessment forms and patient records. She added, “It gives that real world feel of an in-person visit and enables simultaneous note-taking and record-checking. On a more practical level, operating a decentralized or hybrid trial design means we can also open up trials to more diverse groups of participants, which has been a big driver from the regulators.”

Advantage eClinical is cloud-based and 21 CFR Part 11, GDPR and HIPAA compliant. It is available as a standalone product – software as a service (SaaS) – for any biopharma customer and CRO, and has supported more than 1,000 trials, for nearly one million patients in over 70 countries, spanning more than 31,000 clinical trial sites.

About EmmesFounded more than 45 years ago, Emmes is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company’s clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

