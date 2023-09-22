Wärtsilä Guaranteed Asset Performance agreement supports U.S. utility’s efforts towards net-zero carbon emissions

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a ten-year Guaranteed Asset PerformanceSenior Manager

Piper Communications

+1 865 329 0553

[email protected] Manager

Wärtsilä Energy

Mob: +358 50 591 6180

[email protected]ärtsilä Energy leads the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our partners to accelerate their decarbonisation journeys through our market-leading technologies and power system modelling expertise. These cover decarbonisation services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage and optimisation technology, including the GEMS Digital Energy Platform. Wärtsilä Energy’s lifecycle services are designed to increase efficiency, promote reliability and guarantee operational performance. Our track record comprises 76 GW of power plant capacity and 110 energy storage systems delivered to 180 countries around the world.

www.wartsila.com/energyWärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,500 professionals in more than 240 locations in 79 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2022, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com

(GlobeNewsWire)