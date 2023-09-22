2023 HY Earnings Report

Dynamic growth and improved EBITDA marginIn millions of eurosThe capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.comInvestor Relations – Tel: +33 1 86 86 00 63 – [email protected] Boumendil – Tel: +33 6 85 82 41 95 – [email protected] Le Barbier – Tel: +33 6 78 37 27 60 – clebarb[email protected] Jung – Tel: +33 6 78 70 05 55 – [email protected] “Acquisition of non-current financial assets,” and “Disposal of non-current assets after tax” as they appear in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

(GlobeNewsWire)