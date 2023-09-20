Transparent Energy Powers Forward as Transaction Volumes Spike, New Partnerships and Sustainability Services Gain Traction

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparent Energy, the national leader in auction-based energy procurement for renewable energy, traditional power, and natural gas, today announced year-over-year transaction volume has surged 65 percent as the company procures energy for the country’s largest buyers in growing numbers. New partnerships are also contributing to the firm’s rapid growth as it successfully meets its clients’ most pressing energy needs and long-term sustainability goals.

Transparent Energy is the go-to resource for C&I companies and institutions for renewable and traditional energy procurement and advisory services. The company’s clients include large associations and automotive, crypto mining, cultivation, data center, education, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, private equity, real estate (REITS and property management), retail, and technology firms. With a proven process delivered by retail energy’s most experienced professionals and state-of-the-art online auction technology, Transparent Energy has driven hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings for clients across North America. For more information, see [email protected]

(862) 210-8770Mees Communications LLC

[email protected]

(GlobeNewsWire)