Ormat Secures Contract With Mercury New Zeleand to Construct and Supply New 56 MW Geothermal Power Plant

RENO, Nev., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA), a leading renewable energy company, today announced that the Company has signed new contracts with Mercury NZ Limited for the supply and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of a new 56 MW (gross) geothermal power plant at Ngatamariki, New Zealand.

Smadar Lavi

VP Head of IR and ESG Planning & Reporting

775-356-9029 (ext. 65726)

[email protected] Steinberg or Joseph Caminiti

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

[email protected]

(GlobeNewsWire)