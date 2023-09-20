Elevate Renewables Provides Overall Support for Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Interconnection Rule 2023; However, Opportunities for Adopting Additional Reforms Exist

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Elevate Renewables (“Elevate”, the “Company”), a prominent national renewable energy development firm specializing in the strategic deployment of battery energy storage system (“BESS”) resources co-located at existing large generation facilities, expressed its endorsement of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (“FERC”) action to revise generator interconnection procedures.

Tonja Wicks, Elevate Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, echoed Cherniss’ comments and added, “This is a landmark order with reforms that provide clarity and accountability in the interconnection process, however, there are additional reforms proposed in the record that could also be adopted to facilitate our mission of prioritizing clean energy investments in environmental justice communities by expeditiously replacing retiring thermal generating plants with carbon-free battery energy storage resources.”While Elevate commends the Commission’s adoption of many critical reforms, it still believes that generation replacement is a critical reform that can complement ongoing interconnection reform efforts by regional transmission organizations (“RTO”) aimed at mitigating interconnection queue backlogs. Generation replacement processes can also help maintain resource adequacy and reliability by addressing the timing misalignment due to existing thermal generation retirements outpacing new entry of generation resources.

Although not an exhaustive list, the Final Rule did adopt many reforms Elevate supports:

