Bion’s Ammonia Recovery Technology’s Initial Startup Successful – Maintains Controlled Steady-State

Fair Oaks, Indiana, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced the Ammonia Recovery System at its Fair Oaks commercial scale demonstration facility has achieved and maintained controlled steady-state operations under a variety of conditions. When at steady state, the system produces an ammonium distillate (solution), the base of Bion’s nitrogen fertilizer products.Bion’s patented 3rd generation technology (Gen3Tech) platform minimizes environmental impacts from large-scale livestock production, increases resource efficiencies by upcycling byproducts and renewable energy, and delivers a verified sustainable protein product. Bion is focused on developing state-of-the-art sustainable cattle feeding operations that will produce premium sustainable beef, with a USDA-certified brand. The platform produces low-carbon and organic nitrogen fertilizer products from the ammonia nitrogen it captures, that otherwise would escape to fuel harmful algae blooms, groundwater contamination, and PM2.5 air pollution. Learn more at https://bionenviro.com. SVP, Director of Communications

