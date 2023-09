Washington, DC, USA, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, together with the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact), United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have developed a global practitioner’s guide for bonds to finance the sustainable blue economy.

