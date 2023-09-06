Intesa Sanpaolo: Launch of second ‘Up2Stars’ call for energy start-ups

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The second call for proposals of the new edition of ‘Up2Stars’ – the programme for the promotion of innovative start-ups in Italy, developed by Intesa Sanpaolo in collaboration with the Intesa Sanpaolo Innovation Centre – is dedicated to Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency. The energy sector is one of the most involved in the process of technological transformation. There are many entrepreneurial realities that seek to develop innovative solutions aimed at making better use of the energy that comes from nature and improving the efficiency of the tools that harness it. Preserving the environment, reducing energy consumption, and producing and distributing energy from renewable sources in order to protect the planet are increasingly urgent actions that require the use of advanced technologies. In this context, start-ups play a strategic role as key players in the transfer of digital skills to more structured companies, within the framework of the digital and ecological transition outlined in the NRRP. Press Office LaPresse

(GlobeNewsWire)