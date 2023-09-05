Circuit Breaker Market revenue to surpass USD 20 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global circuit breaker market size is predicted to expand at ~ 7 % CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is projected to garner a revenue of USD 20 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 9 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing investment in power generation. Power infrastructure must be expanded and upgraded when governments invest in power-producing projects. This includes the installation of more reliable circuit breakers for reliable power generation and supply. According to the International Energy Agency, investment in the power sector increased by 8% to USD 2.4 trillion in 2022.

(GlobeNewsWire)