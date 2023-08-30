The global HVDC capacitor market was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2023 to USD 17.9 billion by 2031; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2031

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “HVDC Capacitor Market by Product Type, Technology, Installation Type, Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2031” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314602/?utm_source=GNWHVDC ceramic capacitors are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of these capacitors in the automotive, transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, energy and power, and telecommunications industries.Ceramic capacitors are well-known for their exceptional stability and low loss levels.The Voltage-Source Converter (VSC) technology will likely grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.VSC is a newer technology based on power transistors.The Asia Pacific region has undergone remarkable economic advancement, urban development, and a surge in energy requirements.These elements, along with others, play a significant role in propelling the growth of the HVDC capacitor market in this area.The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 30%, Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation— C-level Executives – 45%, Directors – 35%, Others – 20%

• By Region—North America – 20%, Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific – 30%, RoW – 10%The report segments the HVDC Capacitor Market and forecasts its size by product type, technology, installation type, application, and region.The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market.• Analysis of Key Drivers (Rising demand for HVDC transmission systems, Increasing adoption of renewable energy sources with rising energy consumption, Ongoing government initiatives to improve energy infrastructure). Restraints (Hazardous effects of HV capacitors on humans and environment). Opportunities (Rising adoption of HVDC capacitors by industrial consumers in Asia Pacific, Escalating demand for electric vehicles) and Challenges (Catastrophic explosion of capacitor banks).

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the HVDC Capacitor Market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the HVDC Capacitor Market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the HVDC Capacitor Market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), General Electric (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Eaton (US), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), YAGEO Corporation (Taiwan), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US) among others in the HVDC capacitor market.

