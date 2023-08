Washington, DC, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For 140 years, hydropower has provided the United States with clean, reliable energy. To celebrate America’s first renewable resource and raise the visibility of its numerous benefits within the U.S., the National Hydropower Association (NHA) declared August 24th as National Hydropower Day (Hydro Day) in 2019.

(GlobeNewsWire)