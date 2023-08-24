DAS Solar ranked in BNEF Tier 1 Global PV Manufactures list with N-type modules recognized by the market

QUZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DAS Solar, as a leader in N-type technology, has ranked in BloombergNEF(BNEF)’s Tier 1 list of photovoltaic module manufacturers as of Q3 2023, owing to high-efficiency N-type series products, high quality, and great bankability.

BNEF is a leading strategic research provider covering global commodity markets and the disruptive technologies driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. The PV module manufacturers ranking by BNEF is one of the world’s most recognizable, reliable, and rigorous industry ratings systems, and is considered to be a fair, objective, and highly credible authoritative reference for the industry, and is widely recognized by international financial institutions.

As a leading brand in N-type technology, DAS Solar is the first to commercialize a TOPCon production line to gigawatt scale in China. Currently, DAS Solar’s cutting-edge TOPCon 3.0 plus cell technology is into mass production, leveraging i-SE, ut-PolySi, and mt-Pass technologies. The cell achieved an impressive cell laboratory efficiency of up to 26.24%, and setting a world record for the open circuit voltage of 730mV. The latest N-type 3.0 series modules, reach a maximum power of 640W, with a module conversion efficiency of up to 23%. Based on market research and trend analysis, DAS Solar also strategically pursued five groundbreaking technological pathways: TOPCon 4.0, TBC, CSPC, TSiP, and SFOS, comprising these next-generation solar cells.

In the face of the booming opportunities of the global PV industry, DAS Solar, founded just five years, actively layout the globalization of the development strategy and keep providing global users with high-efficiency and high-performance N-type products and full-scenario PV system solutions. In 2023, DAS Solar established subsidiaries in Germany and Australia, expanding its business operations throughout Europe, Oceania, and other nearby regions, extending its worldwide presence to more than 60 countries and regions. To fulfill the needs of global consumers in a variety of situations, DAS Solar will continue to offer innovative N-type products and technologies in the future.

